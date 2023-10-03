Rupee gains Rs 1.04 against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed 20th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs 1.04 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 285.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 286.76.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.5 and Rs 286.3 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased Rs 3.34 to close at Rs 299.56 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.90, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of Rs 4.08 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 345.42 as compared to the last closing of Rs 349.50.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 29 and 28 paisa to close at Rs 77.78 and Rs 76.17 respectively.