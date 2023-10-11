Rupee gains 99 paisa against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday witnessed the 25th consecutive recovery session as it gained 99 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.51 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.50.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs276.5 and Rs279.25 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.23 to close at Rs 296.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs297.54, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.87, whereas a decrease of 96 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs343.15 as compared to the last closing of Rs344.11.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 27 and 26 paisa to close at Rs76.09 and Rs74.52 respectively.