Rupee gains 17 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Pakistan rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 17 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 217.79 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 217.96.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 216.5 and Rs 218.5 respectively.

The price of Euro declined by Rs 0.26 and closed at Rs 211.27 against the last day’s closing of Rs 211.53.

The Japanese remained unchanged to close at Rs1.49, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.31 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 240.02 as compared to its last closing of Rs 241.33.



The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisa each to close at Rs 59.29 and Rs 57.93 respectively.