Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Pakistani Rupee on Thursday gained 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.51 against the previous day’s closing at Rs283.61.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs284 and Rs286 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.64 to close at Rs308.48 against the last day’s closing of Rs305.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 05 paisa and closed at Rs1.99; whereas an increase of Rs2.90 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs357.95 compared to the last closing of Rs355.05.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs77.19 and Rs75.57 respectively.