Rupee gains 07 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 07 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs158.03 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs158.10.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs158 and Rs158.6 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 38 paisas and closed at Rs192.48 against the last day’s trading of Rs 192.10, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.48, whereas a decrease of 02 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs220.46 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.48.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs 43.02 and Rs 42.13 respectively.