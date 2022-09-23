Rupee gains 06 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Pakistan rupee on Friday appreciated by 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 239.65 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 239.71.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 241.5 and Rs\ 244 respectively.

Whereas, the price of Euro decreased by Rs 2.58 and closed at Rs 234.30 against the last day’s closing of Rs 236.88.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.68, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.70 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 267.96 as compared to its last closing of Rs 271.66.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisas, while that of Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisas to close at Rs 65.24 and Rs 63.73 respectively.