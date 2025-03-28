Rupee gains 05 paisa against US Dollar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): The Rupee on Friday gained 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 280.21.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.40 and Rs 281.90, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 81 paisa to close at Rs 302.42 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.61, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.86, whereas an increase of Rs 1.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 362.96 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 361.81.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 76.27 and Saudi Riyal remained stagnant and closed at Rs 74.69.