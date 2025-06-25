Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP):The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 283.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.76.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 284.75 and Rs 285.75 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 03 paisa to close at Rs 328.98 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.95, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.95, whereas an increase of Rs0.95 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 386.37 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 385.42.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 77.25 and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.64.