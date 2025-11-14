Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.72 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 280.76.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 281.45 and Rs 281.75, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs0.36 to close at Rs 326.55, up from the previous day’s close of Rs 326.19, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.81, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of 29 paisa and closed at Rs 368.74 compared to the previous day’s Rs 369.03.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham stood stagnant at Rs 76.43 while the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs 74.85.