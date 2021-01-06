Rupee gains 03 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 03 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs160.29 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs160.32.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.2 and Rs160.9 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 90 paisas and closed at Rs197.57 against the last day’s trading of Rs 196.67, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.55, whereas a decrease of 55 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs218.64 as compared to its last closing of Rs217.65.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 43.63 and Rs 42.72 respectively.