Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.12, compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.15.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.75 and Rs 282.95, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.29 to close at Rs 327.18 against the last day’s closing of Rs 324.89, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.85, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound increased by Rs 2.38 to close at Rs 375.43, compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs373.05.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa each and closed at Rs 76.53 and Rs 74.95, respectively.