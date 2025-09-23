Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.42 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.45.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.25 and Rs 282.45, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1 to close at Rs 331.71 against the last day’s closing of Rs 330.71, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.90, whereas an increase Rs1.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 380.48 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 379.43.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa each and closed at Rs 76.61 and Rs 75.03, respectively.