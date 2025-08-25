Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.87 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.90.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 283.2 and Rs 284, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.97 to close at Rs 329.81 against the last day’s closing of Rs 326.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.91, while the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed an increase of Rs2.75 to close at Rs380.68 against the last day’s closing of Rs377.93.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.74 and Rs 75.12, respectively.