Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 03 paisa against the US Dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.07 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.10.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 282.55 and Rs 282.75, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.28 to close at Rs 327.81 against the last day’s closing of Rs 329.09, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.86, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound decreased by Rs 0.28 to close at Rs 377.08 compared to the previous day’s Rs 377.36.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.52 and Rs 74.94, respectively.