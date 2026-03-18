Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP): The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 02 paisa against the US Dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.25 compared to the previous day’s closing at Rs 279.27.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 279.30and Rs 280.35, respectively.

The price of the Euro against the Rupee increased by Rs 0.95 to close at Rs 321.90 from the previous day’s close of Rs 320.95, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained stagnant and closed at Rs 1.75, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed an increase of Rs 1.43 and closed at Rs 372.96 compared to the previous day’s Rs 371.53.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham

and the the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 and 05 pasia to close at Rs 76.03 and Rs 74.36, respectively.

APP/mag-man/