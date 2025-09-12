Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.55 against the previous day’s closing Rs 281.56.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.5 and Rs 282.8, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.20 to close at Rs 330.40 against the last day’s closing of Rs 329.20, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.90, whereas an increase of Rs 01 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 381.56 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 380.56.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 76.66 and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant at Rs 75.04.