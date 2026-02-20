Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs279.56 compared to the previous day’s closing at Rs279.57.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs280.30 and Rs282.25, respectively.

The price of the Euro against Rupee decreased by Rs2.11 to close at Rs328.72 from the previous day’s close of Rs330.83, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 pasia and closed at Rs 1.80, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of Rs2.90 and closed at Rs376.24 compared to the previous day’s Rs379.14.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs76.12 while the Saudi Riyal came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs74.53.