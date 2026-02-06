Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): The Rupee on Friday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.71 compared to the previous day’s closing at Rs 279.72.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 280.6 and Rs 282.30, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.19 to close at Rs 329.76 from the previous day’s close of Rs 330.95, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.78, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound declined by Rs4.14 and closed at Rs 379.55 compared to the previous day’s Rs 383.69.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs76.16, while the Saudi Riyal witnessed a decrease of 01 paisa and closed at 74.58.