Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):The Rupee on Thursday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.80 compared to the previous day’s closing at Rs 279.81.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 280.70 and Rs 282.35, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs0.37 to close at Rs 335.23 from the previous day’s close of Rs 335.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.82, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed an increase of Rs 1.12 and closed at Rs 387.21 compared to the previous day’s Rs 386.09.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 01 paisa each to close at Rs76.17 and Rs 74.59, respectively.