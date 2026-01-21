Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.90 compared to the previous day’s closing at Rs 279.91.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 280.7 and Rs 282.5, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 0.67 to close at Rs 327.85 from the previous day’s close of Rs 327.18, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.77, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed a decrease of Rs1.15 and closed at Rs 376.12 compared to the previous day’s Rs 377.27.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham lost 01 pasia and closed at Rs 76.20, whereas the Saudi Riyal remained unchanged at Rs 74.64.