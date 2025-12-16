Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):The Rupee on Tuesday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.30 compared to the previous day’s closing at Rs 280.31.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 281.1 and Rs 283.35, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 0.70 to close at Rs 329.48, from the previous day’s close of Rs 328.78, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.81, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound witnessed an increase of Rs 0.81 and closed at Rs 375.40 compared to the previous day’s Rs 374.59.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham remained stagnant at Rs 76.32 while the Saudi Riyal went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 74.71.