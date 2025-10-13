Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 01 paisa against the US Dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.16, compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 281.17.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.65 and Rs 282.85, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 0.35 to close at Rs 326.16 against the last day’s closing of Rs 326.51 according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.84, whereas the exchange rate of the British Pound decreased by Rs 0.70 to close at Rs 374.87, compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 374.17.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs 76.54, while the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant and closed at Rs 74.96.