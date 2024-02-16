Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):The Rupee on Friday gained 01 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.36 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.37.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.15 and Rs 281.95, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 81 paisa to close at Rs300.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs299.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen lost 01 paisa to close at Rs1.85, whereas an increase of 90 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs351.40 compared to the last closing of Rs350.50.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham remained unchanged to close at Rs76.06 and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs74.48.