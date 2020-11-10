Rupee further rises against US dollar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 22 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs158.69 against the previous day’s closing of Rs158.91.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs158.4 and Rs159 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 80 paisas and closed at Rs187.90 against the last day’s trading of Rs188.70, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of 62 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 209.65 as compared to its last closing of Rs 209.03.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal declined by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 43.20 and Rs 42.31 respectively.