Rupee drops 54 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP):The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 54 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs153.29 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs152.75.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs152.4 and Rs153.4 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by 49 paisas and closed at Rs179.89 against the last day’s trading of Rs179.40, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.38, whereas an increase of 84 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs211.24 as compared to its last closing of Rs 210.40.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 14 paisas each to close at Rs 41.73 and Rs 40.87 respectively.