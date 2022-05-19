Rupee closes at Rs 199.99 against dollar

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP):Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by Rs 1.60 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs199.99 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 198.39.



According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs200 and Rs 201.5 respectively.



The price of Euro was appreciated by Rs1.23 and closed at Rs 209.92 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 208.69.



The Japanese Yen gained three paisas to close at Rs 1.54, whereas an increase of Rs2.64 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs 247.59 as compared to its last closing of Rs 246.05.



The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 43 paisas to close at Rs54.44 and Rs53.31 respectively.