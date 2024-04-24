RTO Peshawar makes historic seizure of illegal cigarettes worth Rs 162.6 mln

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): In a historic achievement, the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) team has seized 1,869 packerites of non-duty/non-TTS cigarettes, of around Rs 162.6 million, during a raid at a warehouse located at Yar Hussain, Swabi.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir commended the historical achievement and timely action by RTO, Peshawar, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.