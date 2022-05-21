Rice exports increase 17.21% in 10 months, reached $2.051 billion

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Rice exports from the country during 10 months of current financial year witnessed about 17.21% increase as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2021-22 4,044,269 metric tons of rice valuing $2.051 billion exported as against the exports of 3.190,559 metric tons worth $1.750 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, basmati rice exports from the country during the period under review also grew by 22.12% and other rice by 15.44% respectively as 532,407 metric tons of basmati rice valuing 574.220 million exported as compared the exports of 508,691 metric tons worth $470.195 million of same period of last year.

In last 10 months of current fiscal year, country earned $1.477 billion by exporting about 3,411,862 metric tons of rice other then basmati as against the exports of 2,681,868 metric tons worth of $1.279 billion of same period last year.

On month on month basis, rice exports from the country grew by 36.94% in April, 2022 as 461.513 metric tons of rice valuing $511.806 million as against 307,546 metric tons worth of $189.616 million of same month of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that the food group imports into the country during the month of April, 2022 food group imports into the country decreased by 12.61% and recorded at $697.866 million as against the imports of $777.958 million of same month of last year.

In last 10 months of current financial year, different food commodities valuing $7.747 billion imported as compared the imports of $6.899 billion of same period last year.

During the period from July-April, 2021-22 food group imports into the country witnessed about 12.30% increase as compared the imports of of the corresponding period of lat year.