Revival of trade activities: KPT closes the year with a record 54 million ton cargo handling

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 02 (APP): Karachi Port Trust (KPT) closed fiscal year 2024-25 with achievement of a milestone of 54 million tons cargo handling and also broke its all time container handling record by a massive handling of 2.65 million TEUs.

With a volume of 53.95 million tons, a 4.45% yearly growth was witnessed in cargo handling during FY24-25 amid 11% increase in vessel movement and handling at Karachi Port while the container handling reached a record volume of 2.65 million TEUs, mainly resulted due to increased trade activities at the port following the favorable government trade policies, stated the comprehensive analysis, issued here by the port authorities through a statement on Wednesday.

Highlighting the outstanding performance in handling export and import cargoes during the ending fiscal year, the KPT attributed this exceptional growth to a dynamic leadership of Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and the Transition Management Committee of KPT for paving way to take advantage of surge in both imports and exports and boost national trade and economic momentum.

The analysis showed that the port handled 41.68 million tons of dry cargo showing a growth of 3.57% and 12.28 million tons of liquid bulk cargo with a growth of 7.56% during FY24-25. The volume of Export Cargo grew 6.49% while handling 20.02 million tons and on the other hand import, with a growth of 3.28%, closed at 33.93 million tons, it added.

The Karachi port handled 18.91 million tons dry cargo exports depicting a 7.06% increase from the last year, due to extraordinary handling of Clinker, Rice, Talc Lumps, etc, it informed, adding that the dry cargo imports closed at 22.77 million tons, 0.81% more handling from last year, mainly due to import of Soya bean and Yellow Peas.

An audit of liquid bulk imports handling depicts that the port handled 11.16 million tons during FY24-25 showing an increase of 8.66% resulting mostly from the handling of Crude Oil, Palm Oil, Base Oil, Chemicals, Soya bean Oil, Canola Oil, etc.

The vessel movement and handling at Karachi Port has also registered a growth of 11%. Out of total handling of 1943 vessels/ships; the port handled 1093 container ships, 218 bulk carriers, 180 general cargo ships and 452 liquid bulk ship Tankers at the port.