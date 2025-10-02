Rescue 1122 team saves lives of mother & newborn twins in Jand

- Advertisement -

ATTOCK, Oct 02 (APP):Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 on Thursday saved the lives of a woman and her newborn twins in Jand’s suburban village, Pind Isral.

According to the sources of Rescue 1122, the emergency call was received at around 3 am, reporting that a woman was experiencing severe labor pains. An ambulance was immediately dispatched to the scene. Before the woman could be shifted to the hospital, her condition deteriorated, and labor pains intensified.

Undeterred, Rescue official Jaleelur Rehman, with the consent of the woman’s husband, Samad Ali, demonstrated exceptional skill and successfully conducted the delivery at home. The woman gave birth to healthy twin babies, and both the mother and children were reported safe and in stable condition.

The family expressed their deepest gratitude to Rescue 1122 for their prompt response and professional care. They acknowledged that a major tragedy could have occurred had the team been delayed.