Remote areas now integrated into FTO network: Meher

LAHORE, Apr 09 (APP): Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman’s (FTO’s) Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis has said that in a significant achievement, the FTO has now integrated even the remote areas of Hub and Mianwali into its network.

Speaking at an orientation session with the business community here Tuesday, he added that this development marks the first time in the country’s history that such regions are connected to facilitate prompt redressal of taxpayers’ grievances against the tax collectors of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

He said that expansion of the network underscores the government’s commitment to improve tax administration and ensure fair treatment for all taxpayers, regardless of their geographic location. By bridging the gap between remote areas and the central tax authority, the initiative aims to enhance transparency, accountability and efficiency in tax collection processes.

Meher Kashif said, access to the FTO network empowers taxpayers in Hub and Mianwali with a mechanism to seek resolution for their concerns and complaints regarding taxation malpractices. It promotes a culture of responsiveness and fairness within the tax system, ultimately fostering trust and compliance among taxpayers.

He said this achievement represents a step forward of FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah in advancing Pakistan’s tax infrastructure and fostering a more equitable environment for taxpayers across the country including those residing in traditionally underserved areas.

About disposal of cases, the Coordinator said that 2,156 taxpayers complaints were decided in the first quarter of calendar year across the country which is more than previous year. He said FTO is hardly one call away and any aggrieved taxpayer can approach the nearest regional office for seeking prompt action on complaint.