Relaunch of smog mitigation projects reviewed

LAHORE, Nov 14 (APP):The review meeting on Sectoral/Departmental Smog Mitigation Action Plans 2025–26 and Relaunch ceremony of (SMPT 2.0) was held at AKS Auditorium, P& D Board, here on Friday.

Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali chaired the 2nd review meeting and inaugurated the Smog Mitigation Projects Tracking Dashboard (SMPT 2.0), with improved real-time monitoring mechanism, enhanced data integration and inter-departmental coordination for anti-smog measures across the province.

The representatives of concerned/respective departments briefed the chair about the progress of their Smog mitigation action plan 2025-26.

The representative of the Transport Department highlighted important reforms in the transport sector, one of which is the Punjab Digital Transport Governance System, which is helpful in preventing smog by conducting real-time monitoring, while the Private Vehicle Inspection System will control vehicle pollution.

Moreover, he also informed that thousands of e-bikes have already been distributed by the Punjab government to promote eco-friendly mobility, and hundreds of electric buses are being inducted into the transport sector in Punjab.

The agriculture representative informed that due to unanimous efforts of the agriculture department, this year 25% reduction in stable burning achieved. Under the CM initiative,4703 out of 5000 supper seeders delivered across the Punjab and under the Punjab Clean Air Program (PCAP), farmers will get financial assistance for 3000 super seeders.

Furthermore, the representative of the Environment Department told that AQI (Air Quality Index) display screens in Lahore are proving helpful in creating awareness about smog among the public.

Similarly, the Health Department has ensured the establishment of smog centers in hospitals, awareness campaigns at the district level, and provision of specific facilities to deal with smog-related diseases.

The Secretary, P&D Board Rafaqat Ali said that this upgraded dashboard will be helpful in real time monitoring mechanism of the Smog Mitigation activities of the different departments. He emphasized on the public awareness and directed all departments to intensify messaging through print, electric and social media platforms.

He stressed that continuous and targeted communication is essential for encouraging responsible public behavior and ensuring collective action against smog.

Furthermore, the chair raised some observations about the performance of some departments and instructed them to improve their working and upload their Smog related activities on the established Dashboard, for the information of all concerned authorities.