RDA inflows rise to $11.923 bn in Jan 2026

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $11.923 billion by the end of January 2026, as compared to US $11.707 billion by December (2025) end.

The data showed that inflows of remittances during January were recorded at US$216 million as compared to US$213 million in December and US$181 million in November 2025, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 8,634 to 901,764 in January 2026 from 893,130 accounts in December 2025.

By the end of January, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $518 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $1,063 million in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $114 million in Roshan Equity Investment.