RDA inflows rise to $10.381 bn in May 2025

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):The inflow of remittances under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has risen to US $10.381 billion by the end of May 2025 as compared to US $10.180 billion by April (2025) end.

The data showed that the inflows of remittances during May were recorded at US$ 201 million as compared to US$ 177 million in April and US$ 235 million in March 2025, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

These accounts provide innovative banking solutions to millions of Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, seeking to undertake banking, payment, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The number of accounts registered under the programme also rose by 8,980 to 823,224 in May 2025 from 814,244 accounts in April 2025.

By the end of May, overseas Pakistanis have invested US $461 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, US $915 million in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and US $66 million in Roshan Equity Investment.