RCCI President highlights strengthening Pakistan–U.S. trade, investment ties

RAWALPINDI, Jan 09 (APP):President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, has underscored the importance of further strengthening Pakistan–United States trade and investment relations, describing the U.S. as one of Pakistan’s most important and strategic economic partners.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Natalie Baker, Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, held at the residence of the U.S. Ambassador.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, exchange of trade delegations, and exploring new avenues for collaboration between the business communities of both countries.

Usman Shaukat emphasized that trade delegations and business opportunity conferences serve as effective platforms for sharing perspectives, identifying challenges, and unlocking new opportunities in bilateral trade.

He briefed the Chargé d’Affaires on RCCI’s upcoming business delegation to the United States and highlighted Pakistan’s improving investment climate, particularly the facilities being extended to foreign investors and overseas Pakistanis under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to encourage greater engagement of the U.S. private sector in Pakistan.

The RCCI President stressed the need to diversify Pakistan’s export basket beyond conventional sectors, noting that Pakistan holds immense potential in non-conventional areas. In particular, he highlighted the pharmaceutical sector, which foresees a significant opportunity to enhance exports to the United States following the announcement of a new U.S. tariff policy.

He pointed out that Pakistan faces a 19 percent tariff on exports to the U.S., compared to 25–50 percent for India and up to 50 percent for China, giving Pakistan a competitive edge over neighboring economies. “The current favorable tariff structure presents an excellent opportunity for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector to enter and expand in the U.S. market, earning valuable foreign exchange for the country,” he added.

Usman Shaukat noted that the United States is Pakistan’s largest export destination, with total bilateral trade in goods and services estimated at around USD 10.1 billion in 2024. While textiles continue to dominate Pakistani exports, he emphasized growing prospects in information technology, pharmaceuticals, and value-added products. He also highlighted the U.S. as a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI) and remittances, which further strengthen economic ties.