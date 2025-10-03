RCCI honors outgoing Ethiopian Ambassador

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 03 (APP):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on the sidelines of the Business Africa Trade Forum 2025, organized a special commemoration ceremony to honor the outgoing Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula, for his remarkable services in strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries including Sardar Yasir Ilyas, Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism, Albert P. Khorev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, along with ambassadors, high commissioners, and senior diplomats from Algeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Libya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Speaking on the occasion, RCCI President Usman Shaukat lauded the outgoing ambassador’s efforts in advancing political, economic, and people-to-people linkages between the two brotherly nations. He highlighted Dr. Jemal’s notable contributions to the Green Pakistan Initiative and his proactive role in raising awareness on climate change.

He further added that Dr. Jemal had been instrumental in fostering business, trade, and investment opportunities between Pakistan and Ethiopia, thereby laying a strong foundation for long-term cooperation.

The ceremony concluded with speakers conveying their heartfelt appreciation and best wishes for the ambassador’s future endeavors, expressing full confidence that Pakistan–Ethiopia relations will continue to flourish and grow stronger in the years ahead.