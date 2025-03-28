RCCI holds condolence reference in honor of Tahir Taj Bhatti

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 28 (APP): The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) organized a condolence reference at the Chamber building in honor of its esteemed Executive Member, Tahir Taj Bhatti.

The event was presided over by President Usman Shaukat, with Group Leader Sohail Altaf also in attendance.

During the reference, speakers paid rich tribute to Bhatti’s contributions to the business community and acknowledged his dedication, integrity, and invaluable services.

Speaking on the occasion, President Usman Shaukat expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Bhatti, stating that his passing is an irreplaceable loss for RCCI.

“He was not only an active member but also a dear friend and colleague. His absence will always be felt, and his contributions will never be forgotten,” he added.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf remarked that the reference coincided with the sacred moments of Jumu’atul-Wida and the blessed days of Ramazan, making it a truly special tribute.

He described Bhatti as a man of great character, kindness, and generosity, deeply respected by all. Notably, he emphasized that this was the first-ever condolence reference held for an Executive Member, reflecting the deep admiration and love for Tahir Taj Bhatti.

Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi shared his memories, highlighting that he had known Bhatti since 2008. He described him as a humble, compassionate, and people-oriented personality.

Sharjeel Mir thanked the Chamber of Commerce, expressing heartfelt appreciation for the unparalleled love and support he received. He remarked that such an example of affection is rare.

“The way you nurtured leadership and showered immense love is beyond imagination. He fulfilled his duty wholeheartedly; he was a part of you, standing alongside Mian Parvez Aslam—a brother, a companion.”

Representing the Gujar Khan Traders Association, Raja Jawad described Bhatti as a highly dignified and sincere individual, a true role model for the business community. Former President Amanullah Khan also acknowledged Bhatti’s lasting contributions and prayed for his highest ranks in the hereafter.

Executive Member Falak Anjum emphasized that Tahir Taj Bhatti was a strong advocate for women’s respect and empowerment and led a life of simplicity and humility.

On behalf of RCCI and Rawalpindi Gymkhana, Secretary Rizwan Mashhadi also extended heartfelt condolences. Several other former presidents, distinguished business leaders, and Executive Committee members shared their sentiments, remembering Bhatti’s kind-hearted nature and service-oriented approach.

The condolence reference concluded with prayers for the departed soul, reaffirming RCCI’s commitment to honoring Tahir Taj Bhatti’s legacy of business excellence and community service.