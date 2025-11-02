RCCI finalizes preparations for Tashkent Business Conference, IAA ceremony

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 02 (APP): President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, held a constructive meeting with DG CARs, Zaigham, to review preparations for the upcoming Uzbekistan Business Opportunities Conference and International Achievement Awards (IAA), scheduled to take place 8-11 November in Tashkent.

The meeting focused on strengthening regional collaboration, promoting economic partnerships, and celebrating excellence in international business — key elements of RCCI’s vision to enhance cross-border trade and investment.

During the discussion, Usman Shaukat emphasized the commitment of the Pakistani business community to achieving tangible and long-term outcomes by launching new joint ventures with Uzbek companies.

“This visit is expected to serve as a powerful impetus for deepening trade and economic relations, creating employment opportunities, fostering technology exchange, and advancing joint initiatives for the mutual benefit of the people of Uzbekistan and Pakistan,” said RCCI president.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan share strong historical and cultural ties, and their economic partnership has grown significantly in recent years. The two countries signed a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) in 2022, which has since led to a 40% increase in bilateral trade.

Strategically, both nations are vital to regional connectivity — with Uzbekistan, the largest landlocked republic in Central Asia, serving as a critical link connecting five Central Asian Republics (CARs) and acting as a bridge between the East and West.

Former RCCI Vice President and Chairman IAA, Shahraiz A. Malik also attended the meeting and shared his insights to ensure the success of these prestigious international events.

The Business Opportunities Conference and International Achievement Awards aim to strengthen business-to-business (B2B) linkages, highlight investment opportunities, and recognize outstanding contributions in promoting regional trade, innovation, and economic development.