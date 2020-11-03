ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that telecommunication exports have grown by 41% to $ 444 million as compared to $315 million in the corresponding period during the last Fiscal Year (FY) 2019-20.

The telecommunication and Information Technology (IT) Services have done very well during the period July-September of this Financial Year (FY), the advisor said in his official twitter account.

He further said that it has been made possible by excellent entrepreneurship of our IT professional.

“I advise them to market their services aggressively and if they face hurdles, they should inform the MOC so that these can be resolved,” he said.

Razak Dawood urged the exporters to be vigilant and aggressive to sustain their presence in the global markets.

He further said the Minister for Commerce Afghanistan, Nisar Ahmed Ghoriyani has been met the Prime Ministe Imran Khan on 29 Oct 2020 to discuss the bilateral trade relations.

The advisor said that as a follow-up, “I would be going to Afghanistan in mid-November of this year to discuss the entire spectrum of our trade relations.”

This initial visit will focus on Government-to-Government (G2G) talks, he said.

“This visit will subsequently be followed by another visit where I would lead a delegation of our esteemed businessmen for Business-to Business (B2B) interactions,” he said.