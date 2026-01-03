Rawalpindi chamber lauds launch of Karachi–Dhaka flights

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 03 (APP):President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat has warmly welcomed the launch of direct flights between Karachi and Dhaka, terming it a landmark development for strengthening Pakistan,Bangladesh economic ties, bilateral trade, and people-to-people connectivity.

Usman Shaukat recalled that during the Pakistan–Bangladesh Business & Tourism Opportunities Conference held in Dhaka in September, RCCI had strongly advocated the restoration of direct air connectivity between the two countries. He noted that the same demand was reiterated during his visit to the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) on the sidelines of the conference, in the presence of DCCI President Taskeen Ahmed and members of the Board. Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Ihsaan Afzal Khan, was also present during the RCCI–DCCI networking session, underscoring the importance of government-to-government and chamber-level engagement.

The RCCI President emphasized that direct flights have been a longstanding demand of the business community, as improved connectivity is vital to facilitate bilateral trade, strengthen business-to-business collaboration, promote tourism, and deepen cultural and people-to-people linkages between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

RCCI president appreciated the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s decision to grant Bangladesh’s national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, initial permission to operate direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi for three months, describing it as a significant step toward restoring long-awaited air connectivity. He expressed hope that, based on positive response and commercial viability, the service would be extended and further expanded in the near future.