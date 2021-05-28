ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Lt. Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday said a special training would be arranged for workers in three technology institutes to be established in the vicinity of Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

“A special training of workers being started as per specific industry needs, in 3 three institutes in the vicinity of Rashakai,” he said in his tweet after participating in the launching ceremony of the SEZ.

The Chairman said history was made today by commercial launch of Rashakai SEZ under the mega project of CPEC.

He said the second phase of CPEC included industrialisation through establishing export oriented SEZs.