Rangers seize large quantity of smuggled cloth from Saddar

KARACHI, May 23 (APP):The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Pakistan Customs conducted an anti-smuggling operation in the Saddar area, seizing a significant amount of smuggled cloth.

According to a Sindh Rangers spokesman on Thursday, acting on a tip-off, the authorities raided warehouses around Gul Plaza and recovered 50 tons of smuggled cloth.

The estimated value of the seized cloth is Rs. 150 million. The confiscated cloth was handed over to Pakistan Customs for further legal action.

The Rangers spokesman also stated that operations will continue until smuggling is completely eradicated.