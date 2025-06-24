Rana Tanveer for enhancing bilateral trade with Russia

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday reaffirmed commitment to enhance bilateral trade in agriculture, reflecting the warmth of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The minster met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan and discussed matters relating to mutual interest and enhancing cooperation in different sectors of the economy, said a press release.

The meeting focused on key issues concerning bilateral trade in the agriculture sector, with a shared commitment to deepening cooperation and addressing trade barriers.

The minister welcomed the Ambassador and appreciated the long-standing friendly ties between Pakistan and Russia.

During the meeting, the minister raised the challenges faced by Pakistan’s citrus and potato exports to Russia during the current year.

He emphasized the importance of resolving these issues to ensure smooth continuation of trade and mutual economic benefit.

Rana Tanveer Hussain informed the Ambassador that the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) had conducted a comprehensive technical investigation into the concerns raised by the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (FSVPS) of the Russian Federation.

The DPP’s findings were supported by scientific literature, seasonal pest survey reports, and laboratory results, which collectively demonstrated that the presence of the Mediterranean Fruit Fly in Pakistan was not substantiated.

Following extensive technical exchange, the FSVPS accordingly withdrew this specific objection regarding citrus imports.

In the case of potatoes, the minister further shared that the DPP had submitted detailed scientific documentation to the Russian authorities, establishing that the pests and viral diseases referred to in the Russian observations are not present in Pakistan.

These submissions were made in good faith and in full technical cooperation to support the integrity of Pakistani agricultural exports.

In response, the Ambassador assured the minister that he would immediately take up the matter with the relevant authorities in the Russian Federation to facilitate clearance of enroute potato consignments and to enable the full restoration of Pakistan’s potato exports to Russia.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing strong interest in expanding agricultural trade and cooperation. The Russian side also shared proposals for enhancing bilateral trade through the introduction of new products, particularly agricultural machinery, to further strengthen collaboration between the two countries.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research reiterated its commitment to promoting science-based trade, enhancing mutual cooperation, and ensuring the resolution of technical trade barriers through transparent dialogue and technical engagement.