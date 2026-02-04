Rana Ihsaan Afzal urges for export-led growth, industrial resilience

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP): Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Government of Pakistan, Wednesday graced the GBC Excellence Awards 2026 as Chief Guest at the ceremony organised by the Gujranwala Business Centre (GBC).

The event honoured exceptional business leaders, exporters, industrialists, diplomats, government officials, and key stakeholders for their outstanding contributions to Pakistan’s industrial sector, export performance, and the promotion of meaningful economic partnerships at national and international levels, said a release issued here.

In his keynote address, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan echoed the powerful and visionary remarks delivered by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the recent exporters’ honour ceremony in Islamabad.

He paid tribute to the remarkable resilience, innovation, operational efficiency, and patriotic dedication of Pakistan’s business community. Despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, supply-chain disruptions, and domestic challenges, these stakeholders have steadfastly sustained and expanded industrial production, significantly strengthening foreign exchange earnings, economic stability, and employment generation across the country.

“Export-led growth remains the only viable and sustainable pathway for Pakistan’s long-term progress and self-reliance,” he stated emphatically. He underscored the urgent need for enhanced collaboration between the federal government, provincial authorities, regional business bodies, and industry to accelerate productivity, create high-quality jobs, reduce poverty, strengthen value chains, and elevate the global reputation of the “Made in Pakistan” brand.

He reaffirmed the federal government’s resolute commitment to supporting the industrial sector through comprehensive policy reforms, modern infrastructure development, equitable resource allocation, targeted incentives for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), improved access to affordable financing, skill enhancement programmes, and strategic initiatives to boost export competitiveness in international markets.

He particularly emphasised the critical role of vibrant industrial centres such as Gujranwala in advancing inclusive national growth and regional economic integration.

The GBC Excellence Awards 2026 celebrated excellence in trade, innovation, sustainability, and cross-border collaboration, serving as a strong source of motivation for the younger generation, entrepreneurs, and regional stakeholders.

Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan’s participation highlighted the Government of Pakistan’s firm focus on fostering inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development through strategic public-private partnerships.

GBC Chairman Ahmad Ikram Lone expressed deep appreciation for the Chief Guest’s insightful and motivational address and his gracious presence, which greatly enhanced the significance and impact of the occasion for the entire business community.