Punjab govt employees get 10pc salary raise, pensioners 5pc

LAHORE, Jun 16 (APP):The Punjab government has announced to increase the salaries of public-sector employees by 10 percent and pension for the pensioners by five percent.

Presenting the budget speech in the Punjab Assembly session here Monday, Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said that salaried class, especially government employees and pensioners, have limited incomes, which makes them the most vulnerable.

Government employees spend their entire lives in public service and implementing national development projects. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to take special care of its employees. In this regard, the Punjab government has decided to increase the salaries of provincial employees from grade 1 to 22 by 10 percent, while pension by five percent. Similarly, it has also proposed to increase the minimum monthly salary from Rs 37,000 to Rs 40,000.