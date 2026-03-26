Punjab finance minister reviews austerity measures

LAHORE, Mar 26 (APP):Provincial Minister for Finance, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman chaired the first meeting of the committee constituted by Punjab government to oversee austerity measures here at the Committee Room of Finance Department on Thursday.

The meeting was convened to review the government’s ongoing efforts for prudent utilization of resources in light of the evolving regional economic situation, particularly due to the ongoing conflict in Iran, and to devise a comprehensive future strategy.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Sohaib Ahmed Bharth, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, Secretary Services, Secretary I&C, Secretary EDG, and senior officers of various departments.

Addressing the participants, the Finance Minister stated that Punjab Government has taken firm decisions to significantly reduce current expenditures to ensure fiscal discipline and efficient resource management.

He highlighted that unnecessary development expenditures would also be strictly controlled, asserting that provincial cabinet has voluntarily decided not to draw salaries for a period of two months.

Earlier, under a formal notification issued by Finance Department, a deduction equivalent to two days’ basic salary has been made from all government officers in BS-17 and above. Additionally, Members of Provincial Assembly will undergo a 25 percent deduction in their salaries and allowances for two months. Furthermore, board members of public sector companies, autonomous bodies, and specialized institutions will not be paid board fees during this period.

The Secretary Finance briefed the meeting that as part of austerity measures, a complete ban has been imposed on the purchase of vehicles across all government departments. Any exception will require prior approval from the Finance Department.

To curtail fuel and electricity expenses, only essential staff will be required to attend offices, while rooms of non-essential staff will remain closed to minimize unnecessary consumption of electricity, including air conditioning and lighting.

It was further decided that official meetings would, as far as possible, be conducted through virtual platforms to ensure continuity of operations while reducing operational costs. The private sector will also be encouraged to adopt similar austerity measures.

The meeting also reviewed various proposals presented by departmental heads aimed at reducing non-essential expenditures, improving financial discipline, and ensuring efficient and transparent utilization of public resources. Participants apprised the committee of progress made in implementing austerity measures within their respective departments.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken so far, the Finance Minister directed all departments to submit weekly progress reports detailing implementation status and quantifiable savings achieved through these measures. He emphasized the need to further strengthen transparency, accountability, and inter-departmental coordination to ensure effective outcomes of the government’s initiatives.