Punjab Finance Minister meets CAP delegation

LAHORE, Jul 12 (APP):Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman held a meeting with a delegation of Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) at here Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

The meeting was convened in response to CAP’s concerns regarding the recent imposition of 16 percent sales tax on commercial property rent by Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA). The delegation formally requested a review of the decision, citing its potential impact on the organized retail sector.

During the meeting, the Finance Minister briefed the delegation about the provincial government’s fiscal policies, tax reforms, and budgetary priorities. He clarified that no new taxes have been introduced in the provincial budget over the past two years. Instead, the government’s focus remains on ensuring the effective enforcement and collection of already applicable taxes in line with the broader reform agenda.

Mujtaba highlighted that PRA is working to broaden the tax base and enhance provincial revenue collection capacity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy. The Minister noted that while most taxes, including income tax, fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government, the PRA is responsible for collecting sales tax on services within the province.

To improve clarity and transparency in tax policy, the PRA is currently developing a “negative list” — a comprehensive list of services that will be exempt from sales tax. This initiative aims to simplify compliance and create a business-friendly tax environment.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by the business community, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting businesses, promoting ease of doing business, creating employment opportunities, and fostering economic growth. He assured the delegation that their recommendations would be thoroughly reviewed and that the government would extend relief where feasible.

Finance Minister also urged traders to fulfill their tax obligations responsibly and play their role in supporting the province’s economic progress.

The delegation included CAP’s Patron-in-Chief Rana Tariq Mehmood and Chairman Mr. Asfanyar Farrukh. The representatives appreciated the Punjab Government’s reform initiatives and assured their full cooperation in efforts aimed at strengthening the provincial economy.