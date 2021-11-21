Punjab fast becoming investors’ destination: Mian Aslam

LAHORE, Nov 21 (APP):Punjab is fast becoming investors’ destination because the province has not only attracting new international brands but the existing local and global players have also expressed satisfaction and enthusiasm by expanding their presence and operations.

According to Industries Department’s spokesman here Sunday, Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal expressed these views, while witnessing signing of around 20 MoU’s during Punjab International Business Conference held at Dubai International Financial City.

The conference was organized by Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) as part of its ‘Punjab Ease Going Global’ initiative and promotion of Punjab at Pakistan Pavilion, Dubai Expo 2020. Industries Minister hosted the conference on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Muhammad Usman Buzdar. The conference focused on Punjab’s economic prowess and the numerous investment opportunities it presents to the world.



Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht, Provincial Minister for Higher Education & IT Raja Yasir Humayun, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood, SACM on PHA and Tourism Asif Mehmood and the PBIT CEO Dr. Erfa Iqbal were also present at the conference that was also attended by local dignitaries, members of the local and international business community, Pakistani diaspora and investors from the UAE.



Mian Aslam Iqbal introduced two new initiatives being undertaken by the Punjab government in an effort to promote and facilitate investments and start-ups in the province. The first initiative is the Investment Portal, an online resource centre that is being launched to help investors and business community in Pakistan and abroad.

This is being launched in parallel with the start-up moot and project exhibitions being displayed at the Pakistan pavilion to ensure timely facilitation of actual or potential investors. The second initiative is the UAE Help Desk, an office space being set up in the United Arab Emirates by Punjab government that aims to attract investment to Punjab from UAE business community.



On this occasion, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht highlighted the importance of Punjab as Asia’s next business hub. He said that this conference provided a very promising glimpse into the economic future of the province, consequently attracting a large amount of interest from the esteemed audience.



Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood said that investors’ confidence in the growth story of Punjab even amidst the COVID-19 crisis is a testimony to the government’s strong infrastructural and policy framework.



Dr. Erfa Iqbal presented a comprehensive case of highlighting the potential for businesses and investments in Punjab, emphasizing the fact that the province was on its way to become the next investment destination of choice for investors all over the globe.



PBIT continues to impress and inspire at the Expo 2020 Dubai, fulfilling their goal of securing Punjab’s future as the land of investment and opportunity.

The ‘Punjab Ease’ at the Pakistan Pavilion is currently showcasing the history, multiculturalism, hospitality, contemporary entertainment, and emerging modernity of the province via a series of concerts, seminars, business conferences, and webinars by various departments of Punjab.

Punjab Ease is highlighting the province of Punjab as the next investment and business destination in a new light. These efforts are aimed at generating a consistent stream of foreign spending in Pakistan that will directly benefit local businesses in the hotel and hospitality, estate development, and tourism industries for the long run.