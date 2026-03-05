Punjab CM’s focus is on industrial growth, says Senior Minister

LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP):Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Punjab Chief Minister’s focus is on industrial growth for which consultations are ongoing with all industrialists regarding industrial development.

She stated this while talking to mediamen after having consultative meeting with business community regarding the promotion of industrialization here at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Office. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also accompanied the Senior Minister.

The meeting was also attended by FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz, former caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce Dr. Gohar Ejaz, United Business Group (UBG) Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer, presidents of various chambers and chairmen of trade associations.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that purpose of the consultative session with FPCCI is to understand the challenges faced by the industry. She said, Punjab Chief Minister’s focus is on industrial growth in Punjab, for which a committee has been formed that is consulting with stakeholders. Consultations are ongoing with all industrialists regarding the promotion of industry.

She added, Punjab government has been giving special attention to SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) for the past two years, and amendments have also been made to the public-private partnership law.

The committee has been tasked with facilitating solutions related to industrial clusters, export-led growth, energy sustainability issues, and tariff-related issues so that the cost of doing business is reduced and the business community can compete with other countries in international markets.

Marriyum Aurangzeb added that the business community itself has acknowledged that the law-and-order situation in the province is satisfactory, and that improvement in law and order leads to business growth.

On this occasion, S.M. Tanveer said, the purpose of today’s meeting is to discuss how industrialization can be promoted in Punjab. According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a new era of industrialization will begin in Punjab, industry will grow, and employment opportunities will be created.