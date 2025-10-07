Public Debt declines by Rs 765 billion: Advisor

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP):Advisor to Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said on Tuesday that the country’s total central government debt fell by Rs 765 billion as of August 2025, marking a significant reduction both in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP.

“This improvement reflects the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, driven by controlled expenditures, carefully calibrated borrowing, and prudent debt management practices,” the advisor posted on X.

The decline underscores progress toward macroeconomic stability and reinforces confidence in Pakistan’s economic stewardship, he added.

He said, the strategy was helping restore long-term debt sustainability, and rebuilding investor trust in Pakistan’s economy.