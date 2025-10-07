Tuesday, October 7, 2025
HomeBusinessPublic Debt declines by Rs 765 billion: Advisor
Business

Public Debt declines by Rs 765 billion: Advisor

15
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP):Advisor to Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said on Tuesday that the country’s total central government debt fell by Rs 765 billion as of August 2025, marking a significant reduction both in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP.
“This improvement reflects the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, driven by controlled expenditures, carefully calibrated borrowing, and prudent debt management practices,” the advisor posted on X.
The decline underscores progress toward macroeconomic stability and reinforces confidence in Pakistan’s economic stewardship, he added.
He said, the strategy was helping restore long-term debt sustainability, and rebuilding investor trust in Pakistan’s economy.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan